Troye Sivan Celebrates Sydney WorldPride in Sexy Calvin Klein Collab

Troye Sivan recently shared about his collaboration with Calvin Klein on Instagram, and he left the internet very thirsty after seeing his sexy pics.

The brand launched their Feel Pride campaign, as well as their This Is Love capsule collection to celebrate this year’s Sydney WorldPride. In the campaign video, the 27-year-old Australian singer-songwriter shared his first Pride parade experience, expressing:

“When I went to my first ever Pride parade, my parents came with me. That just felt like a big moment for me.”

Dropping the pics for your viewing pleasure 😉

Of course, Sivan’s supporters have a lot of thoughts and FEELS about his sexy pics, and here are some of their comments on Instagram:

“I will be respectfully zooming in.”

“Looks like he’s packing big boy energy”

“world stopped moving”

“break the internet”

“you served once again”

Meanwhile, Twitter also has some things to say…

One user commented in ALL CAPS:

“HOT AS HELL”

“Troye looks amazing,” another user wrote.

This person wanted to see more photos of the “Angel Baby” singer in his Calvins:

“i need all the photos of troye right now”

We second that tweet! 😉

Aside from Sivan, the Feel Pride campaign also features First Nations model Nathan McGuire and Māori model Manahou Mackay.

Calvin Klein’sThis Is Love capsule collection is out now.

Sources: thepinknews.com, gaynation.co