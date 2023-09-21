Troye Sivan Dances the Night Away in New Party Song “Got Me Started”

Troye Sivan recently dropped the music video for his new single “Got Me Started,” and it gives off V sexy, groovy, and free vibes.

The video starts off with the 28-year-old Australian singer waking up in bed alone. Then we see the beautiful cityscape of Bangkok, Thailand, at night, as well as diverse couples having their intimate moments.

Not to mention the music video also features famous Thai actor and model PP Krit, who is known for starring in BL (Boys Love) television shows and releasing music videos showing LGBTQ+ representation.

Moreover, the video shows Sivan having fun and dancing with drag queens, portraying the song’s “freedom-seeking, sexy visual.” The singer-songwriter talked about his latest single during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music One, stating:

“There’s this sort of reprise when the synth comes back at the end in the video when I’m like being pulled up the building and there’s this new drum pattern and to me it was perfect.”

“It was the euphoric moment of that total freedom of realizing that you’re completely fine on your own and that also this is not a moment of sadness, but a moment of endless possibilities,” he further expressed.

“Got Me Started” is one of the songs in Sivan’s highly anticipated third studio album, Something To Give Each Other, which is set to be released on October 13. In the meantime, you can watch the music video here:

