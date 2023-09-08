Troye Sivan Drops a Racy Pic That Leaves Little to the Imagination

And so it happened again… Troye Sivan caused havoc on the internet after posting a racy pic that leaves very little to the imagination.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter confirmed a song titled “Got Me Started”, which was also the caption on his latest thirst trap. He teased fans prior to the single’s release date, and he did it with a photo that’s V risky.

The pic shows Sivan in bed, capturing his chest and all the way down towards his manhood, which is barely covered by a blanket. Needless to say, the comments sections are teeming with amusing and equally thirsty remarks, and here are some of them:

“I already know these comments gonna be nasty, imma say a prayer,” Instagram user @alexchapman wrote.

“Troye’s OnlyFans started,” @iqbalapg commented.

Meanwhile, YouTuber @stanchris wrote:

“i just opened the app Troye-,” followed by: “def feeling the rush,” referring to the singer’s comeback single “Rush”, which was released in July.

More thirsty-flirty comments read:

“bae your house or my house tonight babe?,” @xbrendanw

“You’re getting me started too,” @ramon_garcia__jr

“Finish me off,” @chriscorsini

“Move the sheet down a lil,” @antonioxgambino

Moving on from those thirsty comments… The “Angel Baby” singer’s upcoming third studio album, “Something to Give Each Other”, is set to be released on October 13. In the meantime, here’s Sivan’s latest racy pic:

Sources: thepinknews.com, genius.com