Troye Sivan Drops Daring “Something To Give Each Other” Track List

Troye Sivan recently dropped the track list of his highly anticipated new album, Something To Give Each Other, and as expected, it is no short of daring and sexy.

The 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter shared a two-part black and white photo on Instagram for Sides A and B of his album. Side A includes the songs: “Rush (Extended)”, “What’s The Time Where You Are?”, “One Of Your Girls”, “In My Room” (ft. Guitarricadelafuente), and “Still Got It”.

Advertisement

Side B, on the other hand, includes: “Can’t Go Back, Baby”, “Got Me Started”, “Silly”, “Honey”, and “How To Stay With You”. Now focusing on the track list cover, Side A shows Sivan’s upper body with no clothes on.

Meanwhile, Side B is a photo of his lower half, which is also completely bare, except for his socks. Back in July, the “Angel Baby” singer tweeted about his much-awaited third studio album, writing:

“This album is my something to give you – a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that. <3 I love you!!!!!!!!”

Moreover, Something To Give Each Other is set to be released on October 13. In the meantime, you can admire Sivan’s latest steamy track list cover here:

Advertisement

Source: genius.com