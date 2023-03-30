Troye Sivan “Hard Launches” with a Hottie on His Insta!

Troye Sivan recently posted a photo with a mystery man on Instagram, and eventually updated the caption by clarifying who the hottie actually is.

“Hard launch,” the 27-year-old Australian singer-songwriter initially wrote on the caption.

However, he quickly edited it, and the updated caption now reads:

Advertisement

“Hard launch (as publicist and bestie) @brettrutt”

It turns out, the hot mystery man is Brett Ruttenberg, whom Sivan clarified is his bestie, as well as his publicist.

Moreover, the “Angel Baby” singer is on the cover of V China’s first issue alongside Chinese supermodel He Cong ahead of his forthcoming album. In fact, he shared one of the pics from the photoshoot, and on the caption he teased:

Advertisement

“Album’s at the mixer.”

In an interview with V China, Sivan was asked about the new music that he’s working on, and he stated:

“I mean, the new music is almost done. I feel comfortable saying that. And I wholeheartedly mean that it’s like, the most proud I’ve ever been of anything that I’ve ever made—I think it’s like, my house and my album are the two things I’m most proud of. I really, really, really am so excited for people to hear it.”

Truly can’t wait for Troye Sivan’s new music to be released! <3 In the meantime, here are some of his photos from the V China photoshoot:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: vmagazine.com