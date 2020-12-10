Troye Sivan In An ’80s Mullet?!

Troye Sivan and Kacey Musgraves?!

Troye Sivan has returned with another music video. Back in August, Sivan released a new EP titled In A Dream. The six-song EP, which includes songs like “Easy,” “Take Yourself Home,” and “Rager teenager,” explores ideas of wanting to escape and dealing with the realities of growing up. At the time, Sivan also released music videos for “Easy” and “Rager teenager.” Now, he’s released a new music video for a newly remixed song.

Yesterday, December 9, Sivan released a remix of his “Easy” song. The music’s new take is more dancey. This is due, in part, to a feature by DJ/producer Mark Ronson. But that’s not all, Sivan is also joined by singer Kacey Musgraves. But don’t be fooled by the upbeat melody, the song is about the mistake of youth felt in the early ages of adulthood.

“The wood is warping,” Sivan and Musgraves sing, “The lines distorting. This house is on fire, woo! Burning the tears right off my face. What the hell did we do? Tell me we’ll make it through.”

In the video, which you can watch below, we see Sivan and Musgraves in 1980s-themed escapades. That includes Sivan in a full-on mullet! They interrupt a line dance, crash a drag show, and hang out at an old motel. But their chaotic fun is also a sign of the mess happening within their hearts and minds. Check out the video below to see for yourselves.