Troye Sivan Provocative Stage Antics at World Tour Kickoff in Lisbon

Troye Sivan has sparked a heated debate online with his provocative on-stage antics during the opening night of his world tour in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Australian singer launched his eagerly awaited tour at the Coliseu dos Recreios, delivering a high-energy performance that thrilled fans.

However, one particular moment in his performance of “Got Me Started” caught the attention of concertgoers. During the song, Troye was seen kneeling on the floor while a dancer held the microphone in a suggestive position. Let’s check some of his antics 🙂

Troye sivan took that “well behaved bottoms rarely make history” meme personally pic.twitter.com/Vo1CQbhkVe — Garrett. (@Celebirteas) May 30, 2024

#STGEOTour Troye Sivan – FULL SHOW (Something to Give Each Other Tour, Live at Lisbon https://t.co/rjzDfMgiVY pic.twitter.com/EzDIIwIc3F — Daniil (@Daniil_ya) May 30, 2024

Trying to imagine paying for a troye Sivan concert and it just being something you can see at any gay bar on a Friday night pic.twitter.com/a5PfT9Lkbr — Niquitito (@Niquitito1) May 31, 2024

As Troye sang the line, “Boy, can I be honest?” he took back the microphone in a choreographed move, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. This risqué moment quickly divided social media users, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views.

Some fans were unimpressed by the provocative act, while many others praised it and encouraged Troye to include it in all his upcoming shows.

Comments ranged from, “Wtf is this?” and “Troye Sivan singing into the mic in this position?!” to “WAIT THIS ATE?!!!!,” “Love it,” “Now this is creative choreography,” and “If you don’t do the ‘Got Me Started’ mic thing on the ‘Sweat’ tour, I’m selling my ticket.”

Troye is set to showcase his talents across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States over the next few months in a busy touring schedule. What do you guys think?