Troye Sivan Responds to a “Genuinely Homophobic” Blind Item

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are currently on a joint tour called the Sweat Tour, which recently became a topic of a blind item online.

According to the blind item, which was originally posted on the blog Alt. Gossip Celebrities, the Sweat Tour ticket sales were allegedly low, and Charli was “partying too much” to promote their shows. The post also claimed that “if the ticket sales don’t increase, the label is likely to pull the plug.”

The blind item continued to allegations about Sivan stating:

“His label doesn’t contribute at all to his tour, so he doesn’t really care about sales. He is just happy to be on the road and hitting Grindr at every stop.”

And to that, the 29-year-old Australian singer-songwriter responded via a TikTok video, expressing:

“Straight people are getting way too comfortable. I released an album. I am touring the album with Charlie XCX. We are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out, by the way, the only city that we’re flopping in is Nashville, and it’s at 78%.”

“To say that I am touring the country to go on Grindr at every stop, that’s genuinely homophobic. It’s a stereotype. Don’t sex shame me. First of all, I don’t need to travel the country to get laid. I can get laid wherever I want. I can get laid in LA. I’m going on tour because I released an album, because people are buying tickets to come to see the show. So f**k you,” he further stated.

Sivan also noted that “if you say twink, where you meant to say f**got, that’s still a slur. That’s like our word. I don’t think straight people should be using that.”

You can watch his clap back video here:

Source: BuzzFeed – yahoo.com/entertainment