Troye Sivan Reveals How He Felt About Getting Naked in Music Video

Troye Sivan recently opened up about how feels about getting naked for a music video, as well as his journey to achieving a positive body image.

In celebration of his newly released third studio album, Something To Give Each Other, the 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter answered a bunch of question during his interview with PopBuzz, all while attempting to paint his album cover.

One of the questions that he was asked was about his nude scene in the music video of “Got Me Started”. Talking about how he felt about getting naked, Sivan expressed:

“I don’t really get nervous about being naked. I used to. I think I’ve been on a really big journey with my body image and kind of stopped caring.”

“I also realized that this is my body. It works and I’m grateful for that. I just kind of started to feel hot,” he added.

Aside from being a talented actor and singer-songwriter, Sivan is also a pro at thirst trapping, and he was asked what his secret is. To that, he answered:

“I reckon showing just enough.”

“Actually, you know what? Think about what ‘just enough’ is, push it like two percent. And then that is the right amount,” the “Rush” singer further revealed.

You can watch Sivan’s fun interview here:

Source: popbuzz.com