Troye Sivan Reveals the Super Hot Inspiration Behind His New Album

Troye Sivan is set to release his new album, Something to Give Each Other, which he recently revealed was inspired by a past hookup.

The upcoming album is described as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, lover, and friendship.” In a new interview with Rolling Stone Australia, the 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter shared:

“We were laying in bed and he was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures, connecting with people in this way.’”

“Obviously the hook-up is fun. But he’s like, ‘Even if I never see you again, we get to have this really special moment together,’” he further expressed, explaining how this realization served as an inspiration for his upcoming album.

Not to mention, Sivan previously released his party single “Rush,” which he referred to as “the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dance floor, a two hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer.”

Moreover, Something to Give Each Other is set to be released on October 13. The upcoming album is much awaited by fans, considering his last studio album was “Bloom”, which was released back in 2018.

While waiting for Sivan’s new album, you can watch and listen to his V racy party song, “Rush”, here:

Sources: au.rollingstone.com, out.com