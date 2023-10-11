Troye Sivan Reveals the Trait That He Looks for in a Partner

Troye Sivan recently opened up about romance and relationship, specifically revealing the trait that he looks for in a partner.

In a new interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, he revealed that the longest relationship he has been in was with American model and photographer Jacob Bixenman.

“The longest relationship I have been in was for 4½ years. Jacob Bixenman was a significant moment in my life. We ended in 2019. We are still friends and share custody of our dog, Nash,” the 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter shared.

He also spilled the tea on a specific characteristic that he looks for in partner as his potential next romance, stating:

“The most important thing I want in a relationship is a sense of humor. Sure, attraction is nice, but I get over that very quickly.”

“There are a lot of beautiful people in the world, but finding someone who is a best friend and someone I can really laugh with – that is the single most important thing,” Sivan further expressed.

Not to mention, he also touched on the topic of wanting to have children in the future, sharing:

“I would love children one day. I am less attracted to the idea of marriage, but I definitely want to end up in a long-term relationship.”

Moreover, Sivan’s highly anticipated third studio album, Something to Give Each Other, is set to be released on October 13.

