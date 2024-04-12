Troye Sivan Rocks HOT AF Outfits in Latest Magazine Photoshoot

Troye Sivan sported an array of outfits for his latest photoshoot, including wearing a corset and thong, which he looked V sexy in…

The 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter becomes HommeGirls‘ first cover boy, and he did it in style by wearing both men and women’s wear. One of the many photos shows him shirtless and posing in what the outlet described as “custom corset trousers.”

In another pic, Sivan can be seen behind the camera while wearing a pink cropped button-up shirt, a pair of black heels, as well as what seems to be denim briefs called bubble jeans. Meanwhile, he gave a more sensual vibe in a black and white photo, wherein he’s shirtless, sporting boxer shorts, lacy stockings and vintage pumps.

Not to mention, the “One Of Your Girls” singer also wore a thong with a fur jacket and jeans in this pic:

You can see the rest of his looks for the photoshoot here:

Moreover, he did an interview with the outlet where he talked about exploring different gender presentations, stating:

“I want to lead by example. Like I said, it’s the same thing when you grant other people the grace of loving their body or knowing they’re beautiful, we provide more patience to others than we do sometimes for ourselves.”

“I am proud of myself this year for being more patient with myself and allowing myself to just be me. It’s sort of funny to me that the accolades have followed,” Sivan further expressed.

Source: them.us