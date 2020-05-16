Troye Sivan’s Had A Cooking Class Over Zoom?

Troye Sivan’s at it again.

The Australian singer has appeared on the Bon Appétit YouTube channel yet again to try and keep up with professional chef Carla Lalli Music. The last time this happened, the singer fumbled his way through the creation of chicken on a brick. But, he successfully completed the task.

But now, the singer is physically on his own as he’s cooking in his own kitchen with only audio instructions as support. Yes, even the test kitchen over at Bon Appétit is on hold during the global pandemic, but that doesn’t mean Bon Appétit is on hold. The cooking YouTube channel has instead transitioned into having the chefs make videos from home. That includes Carla’s Side-By-Side Chef series.

In the video, which you can watch below, we see Sivan connected with Carla through a Zoom call. Despite Sivan being in Melbourne, Australia and Lalli Music being in the Brooklyn, U.S.A., the two try to create Japanese soufflé pancakes. Of course, there’s the time difference to consider. Thanks to that, Carla ended up making her pancakes at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. But as she says, “It’s gonna be my night breakfast. People do that.”

But how does Troye Sivan do with making the pancakes through a Zoom lesson? Check it out in the video below.