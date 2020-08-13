Troye Sivan’s Music Video For ‘Rager teenager!’

Troye Sivan is back with a new music video for his song, ‘Rager teenager!’, from his new EP, In A Dream, set to release on August 21st. The video features Sivan laying in a bathtub with his shirt unbuttoned to reveal his chest. The video states at the end that the video for ‘Rager teenager!’ was shot during quarantine in Sydney, Australia.

Sivan reveals in a voice note for the song he posted to TikTok the concept is a letter to his old self with hope for the future.

@troyesivan voice note of me writing ‘RAGER TEENAGER’ (lol) from my new EP. This song comes out in 2 hours :)) ♬ original sound – troyesivan

Sivan appeared on Apple Music’s At Home With on August 4th and discussed the new EP with Zane Lowe.

Here are some screenshots from ‘Rager teenager!’

