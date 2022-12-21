Troye Sivan’s Shocking Foot Turned Sexy Anime Character Video Is Back!

It started out with Troye Sivan just casually trying out TikTok’s AI filter, which turns users into anime characters, and it took an unexpected turn when the result became quite raunchy. 😉

The “Angel Baby” singer tried the viral AI filter by attempting to transform his foot into an anime character, and he was shocked to see that the filter turned his foot into a nude anime character instead!

The sexy naked man (in cartoon form, of course) was facing Sivan’s anime version, and his reaction was shocked, to say the least.

TikTok took down the video in question because it apparently violated Community Guidelines, and the 27-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video addressing it.

“Just for the record, I showed the sole of my feet, which is not inherently against community guidelines, TikTok AI. You were the one with your mind in the gutter who decided to put a hot, sexy, naked Ken doll next to me to violate your own community guidelines. If I get banned on TikTok ’cause of this, I’ll see you in court,” Sivan said in an Instagram Story.

📸| Troye talking about his TikTok being deleted on his Instagram Story! © troyesivan pic.twitter.com/Fw9wkt7RJL — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) December 19, 2022

Troye Sivan’s foot transforming into a sexy naked anime character might just be the biggest plot twist of 2022…