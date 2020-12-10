True Blood Is Being Rebooted

We’re Not Heading Back To Bon Temps, But We’re Getting A Fresh Taste Of True Blood

Back in 2008, who didn’t want bad things done to them by the sexy vampires in the fictional Bon Temps, Louisiana? Yes, believe it or not it was twelve years ago when creative genius, Alan Ball, adapted Charlaine Harris’ vampire novels into the hit HBO series, True Blood, that would rival Twilight in the new-age vampire craze. Ball, an openly gay creator known for American Beauty and Six Feet Under, definitely knew who his audience was and showcased plenty of hot guys, wickedly hypnotizing storylines, domineering gay characters, and an outstanding show with a rabid fandom to this day. The series wrapped in 2014, but it turns out that we’re being taken back…but not what you may be anticipating.

According to Screen Crush, True Blood is getting a reboot, but we’re currently not going to revisit with any of the characters we know and love. While Ball is returning to executive produce, the project will be helmed by Riverdale creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The series will be exist in the same universe, but will be in a different location with a new set of characters. So, while the excitement is there…and we may get some surprise cameos… should we expect a watered down, teenage-version ala Riverdale instead?

Any rehash of True Blood is going to be watched by the mass fandom they’ve gained over the last twelve years. However, the characters, favorite actors, and unpredictability made the series. HBO tends to go the extra mile with their shows, while Riverdale and other primetime network shows have limits. Seeing the title without the titular star, Anna Paquin, may be strange. Not seeing hotties like Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and Alexander Skarsgard is going to be devastating. We won’t get a Where Are They Now update on arguably the series’ best couple, Jessica and Hoyt (Deborah Ann Woll and Jim Parrack) or the snarky Pam Swynford De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten). There’s going to be a lot missing from the new series, but in the end it kind of makes sense. Actors age, unlike fictional vampires, and twelve years may certainly have changed the appearances and taken out the magic of the unreality. But, this is cinema and anything that can happen, could.

An interesting storyline could be the addition of New Blood. After zany antagonist Sarah Newlin (portrayed by the ever-so-charming Anna Camp) created a virus to kill vampires, New Blood was created to pause the affects of the illness. Sounds meta, right? We could be in for some great, tragic storylines. Speaking of… will Newlin still be hanging in the basement of Fantasia as the world’s most valuable hooker?!

Are you going to give True Blood’s reboot a chance?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: Screen Crush