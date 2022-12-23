‘True Detective’ to Return for Season 4 Starring Jodie Foster

‘True Detective’ will be returning for a fourth season, and it seems promising, as the show has a new showrunner and writers after the fans’ disappointment on the previous Seasons 2 and 3.

In a statement, executive vice president of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi, announced:

“We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles.”

Award-winning actress Jodie Foster will be playing the role of a detective named Liz Danvers, who is investigating the disappearance of several men in Alaska. Meanwhile, professional boxer Kali Reis will be portraying the character of Detective Evangeline Navarro, who works with Detective Liz on the case to find the missing men.

‘True Detective: Night Country’ is set in Alaska, which means that the duration of the season will have 24-hour periods of night. The official synopsis reads:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

As for the release date, ‘True Detective: Night Country’ is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023 on HBO, but an exact release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can have a glimpse of the upcoming season here:

Source: Parade – yahoo.com/lifestyle