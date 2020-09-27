‘Trump Has Gone Full Wicked Witch – No Technicolor Here, Just Black & White’

“What’s up, f*ckers! It’s tea time – Toto, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore.”

Our favorite Texas truth-teller, Andrew Joseph Duffer, has dropped another mobile video rant on the state of the country pulling back the curtain on the ‘wicked witch of the West Wing’ and his presidency.

In a clever, fast-paced walk and talk, Duffer serves up his assessment of the Trump presidency with some clever Wizard of Oz metaphors.

“Breonna Taylor was denied justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead and Trump has gone full blown wicked witch,” begins Duffer. “Welcome to Carnage Country where the yellow brick road leads straight to hell. There’s no technicolor here – it’s just black and white. Well, black versus white. At least that’s how the man in the Oval Office likes it. You know, the guy without courage, a heart or a brain.”

With hope in his heart for blue skies again after the presidential election, Duffer wonders what will happen to the folks who have ‘revealed’ themselves during the Trump years.

“You know when you’re gay and you come out of the closet you can’t go back in?” asks our roving ranter. “The same with the racist closet. If Trump loses what are all you racist going to do when you can’t behave this way anymore? You can’t backpedal into a time machine (whispering: ‘I’ve got screen shots’).”

Referencing the news that none of the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor have been charges with ANY crime, our Texas talker notes, “In 1955, Emmet Till’s murderers were acquitted, and in 2020 – what’s changed?”

“This country is going back to a mindset older than the f*cking Wizard of Oz. The movie came out in 1939, and mentally the GOP is still there.”

Duffer also addresses Trump’s recent admission that he may not agree to a ‘peaceful transfer of power’ should he lose the election. “The ‘wicked witch of the West Wing’ is already making plans to stay in the White House even if he loses the election – since WHEN is that a thing?”

“We need to drop a house on Donald Trump’s presidency,” Duffer declares in a call to action. “Don’t vote ruby red slippers. Vote Blue! Like Dorothy’s dress!”

“Dorothy wanted to go home and frankly I do too, because I don’t recognize this place anymore,” says Duffer in summation. “So, grab your water buckets and click your heels three times and head on over to the polls this November. Let’s melt that wicked witch and get back home.”

Man, we’ve got to get this guy a talk show…