Trump Thinks His Daughter Should Be First Female U.S. President – Calls Kamala Harris Incompetent

In that bizarro-world, alternate universe known as Trumptopia, Donald Trump recently addressed his rabid fans with a ridiculous speech and utterly laughable claim.

As he spoke at a campaign rally on Friday night, in New Hampshire, Trump, remarkably with a straight face told his audience that his daughter Ivanka was more qualified and competent to be the first female president, over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

As reported by the DailyBeast, Trump told the sparsely-masked crowd,

“I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see the first woman president get into the position the way [Harris] would do it, and she’s not competent, she’s not competent,” he said, mocking Harris’ failed presidential bid and her subsequent nomination as vice president.

“They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka!'” he continued, pointing to supporters near the stage, who stood shoulder to shoulder and largely eschewed masks. Cheers erupted. “I don’t blame them.”

Hurling insults at Kamala Harris’ failed presidential Bid, Trump insinuated that Harris was “not the kind of woman who could make history as the first female president.”

I’m going to go out on a limb here as assume his real issue with Harris as the potential first female president has more to do with her skin than skills.

Speaking of skills and experience, let’s compare Kamala’s to Ivanka’s:

Kamala Harris’ Skills & Experience:

Harris earned a law degree who has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017.

Harris graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Harris began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, before being recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later the City Attorney of San Francisco’s office.

In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She was elected attorney general of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

In the 2016 Senate election, she defeated Loretta Sanchez to become the second African-American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the United States Senate.

As a senator, she has advocated for healthcare reform.

As a senator, she has advocated for federal de-scheduling of cannabis.

As a senator, she has advocated for a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

As a senator, she has advocated for the DREAM Act.

As a senator, she has advocated for a ban on assault weapons.

As a senator, she has advocated for progressive tax reform.

She is the first African-American, the first Asian-American, and the third female vice presidential running mate on a major party ticket after Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin.

… and now, Ivanka.

Ivanka Trump’s Skills & Experience:

Ivanka’s father used his influence to get her into modeling in the 90s, where she had a near non-existent career despite being signed to one of N.Y.C’s top modeling agencies. Think of 90s supermodels, and Ivanka Trump is not even on the radar.

Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, allegedly bought her way into Wharton as a “Legacy Student,” just like his father did him. The term “legacy student” means an applicant is admitted not by academic ability but rather because their very wealthy parent(s) attended the same school and can write a hefty check to the admissions office.

Graduated Cum Laude from Wharton. I’ll give her that.

After she graduated from Wharton, her father gave her a job as Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions at the Trump Organization. (No nepotism there, folks)

In 2007 Ivanka’s father financed a long line of retail businesses for her, from Ivanka Jewelry to Ivanka clothing and handbags – mostly manufactured in China and India, you know because, MAGA.

copying designs by other designers. Ivanka’s brand got called out for allegedly

Animal rights activists called out Ivanka’s brand for using rabbit fur.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Ivanka’s scarves lines in 2016 because they did not meet federal flammability standards.

In was determined in 2016 that a majority of Ivanka’s fashion line was made out of the country, because you know, MAGA.

Chinese apparel companies have nearly exclusively supplied Ivanka’s shoe brand. (That explains those extended Chinese patents she received since her father took office.)

Massive boycotts of Ivanka’s brand in 2017, resulting in abysmal sales, and the line was dropped by nearly every major department store including Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Soon after that, she was dropped by Marshall’s, .J. Maxx, and the Hudson’s Bay.

Despite all the points listed above, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly earned $37,000,000 last year, while working as part of the Trump administration.

Trump’s down-right weird obsession with his vapid, trust fund baby daughter is unsettling, but now it’s going to crazy town. It was already nuts when Donald yucked it up with Howard Stern years ago, referring to Ivanka as a “hot piece of ass.” Is that a presidential qualification?

This new adoration though of Ivanka being the best possible choice as the first female president is pure fantasy, etched in the declining mind of a madman who infamously once told the ladies on “The View” that if Ivanka were not his daughter, he’d probably date her. He is obsessed!

I mean, ew! What father says something so gross?

Kamala Harris’ education, experience and career accomplishments put Ivanka Trump to shame, and I welcome a debate between the two women. In the past four years that Trump’s worked in her father’s administration, she’s accomplished nothing, and in all honestly, nobody even knows what she does.

Let’s be real here, I don’t even think she knows.

Read more of Trump’s misguided assessment at The Daily Beast

This piece is an opinion piece by one Contributing Writer for Instinct Magazine and may not reflect the opinion of the magazine or other Contributing Writers.