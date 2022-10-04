Ts Madison, Dot-Marie Jones, & More Talk Groundbreaking Film ‘Bros’

Universal Pictures’ new romantic comedy Bros arrived in theaters September 30, and it is revolutionary in multiple ways. Not only is it the first major studio romance between two gay men, but it features a predominately all-LGBTQ cast.

Aiming to revitalize the classic rom-com and tell an authentic LGBTQ story, Bros follows Bobby Leiber (Billy Eichner, who also co-wrote the screenplay with director Nicholas Stoller), a high-strung NYC podcaster and curator of the first museum dedicated to LGBTQ history and culture. He has prided himself on being emotionally unavailable, but he soon develops undeniable feelings for Aaron Shepard (Luke Macfarlane), a hunky estate lawyer who is struggling with his own life choices.

Other members of Bros’ all-star cast include Jim Rash, Dot-Marie Jones, Eve Lindley, Ts Madison, and Miss Lawrence, all of whom took some time to chat more about the film and its impact with Instinct.

Check out the full interviews below!

Jim Rash (Robert), Dot-Marie Jones (Cherry), & Eve Lindley (Tamara)…

Ts Madison (Angela) & Miss Lawrence (Wanda)…