Tub Teamwork, Golden Bears, Ripe Bananas & More

Sharing some favorite posts on Instagram this week starting with Matthew Camp, who has a golden lasso and he’s not afraid to use it. Plus, his hashtag game is always on point.

Sterling Walker is jacked, packed and ready to go:

Rugby players Herbie Farnworth and Tom Dearden shared a tub #teamwork:

Chris Cragg was bouncing on the beach in Mexico:

Chris Evans confirmed he’s still cute, fluffy hair and all:

Shemar Moore might have said something about bananas being ripe and in season but we got a little lost in the moment:

Hunter Harden’s ‘Golden Bear’ persona was spotted at the International Bear Convergence in Palm Springs:

Apparently, Chris Salvatore shaved his beard and got some crunchy comments. #SalvatoreDontCare

Bruno Baba took his shirt off:

Tintin Padwin contemplated the siren song of the pool:

Former boy bander Ashley Angel Parker likes cold showers:

And Billy Reilich saved a horse: