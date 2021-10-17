Tub Time, Halloween Lewks, Furry Goodness And More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Ricky Martin in his tour dressing room where it was clearly
blow go time:
Pose star Dyllon Burnside celebrated his Broadway debut in Thoughts of a Colored Man:
SurfBearLA offered wise words to live by:
Carson Jones, son of former Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), shared thoughts on National Coming Out Day in a Stitch onesie:
Mike Cardinale celebrated his bestie’s 5th birthday. #HandsomeHounds
Thara scored some pool time:
The men of Las Vegas’ gay hot spot The Garden celebrated Pride:
EstebanCoach offered to serve some pie:
Gym_Idols forgot the basketball (or did they?):
David Perre plans on being a pain in your neck this Halloween:
It’s getting wild and wooly during Hunktoberfest at Chippendales in Las Vegas:
FitnessPapi Antonio is all set for Halloween:
Aydian Dowling announced a new app for people in transition:
Joel Green went seeking “refreshment”…
…while Chubby Tanuki opted for some “beach bum:”
Music hottie John Duff is going for more than scruff:
Nathan McCallum shared “an average day in Australia:”