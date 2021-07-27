Tucker Carlson Confronted in Fishing Store Called ‘The Worst Human’

Here’s something you don’t see every day…The View co-hosts somewhat supporting Tucker Carlson! Shocking I know, right? On Monday’s episode, the lead story was Carlson being confronted, while on vacation with his family, in a Montana fishing store. A man calmly walked up to him and began talking. Here is what he said to him,

“You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that. What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everything else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you have done to people’s families, what you have done to everybody else in the world.”

After playing the clip, Whoopi Goldberg asked the panel, “Should he have approached him like that.” Joy Behar answered that she “is against public confrontations like that…if you have something to say to me, tweet it.” Whoopi then threw the question to Sunny Hostin who echoed what Behar said,

“when you are with your family on vacation you should be safe, from being accosted so I agree that something like that should not have happened.”

Then Hostin, a fervent critic of the now disgraced, twice impeached, one-term former President began to drag Tucker and Fox News telling viewers,

“Carlson himself has said…in April of this past year, told his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. He also said members of the public should report parents to the police and call child services if they see their children wearing masks as they play. He called mask-wearing repulsive and said that parents forcing their children to wear masks should be reported for child abuse. He also told his viewers it was their duty to report.”

Hostin finished by mentioning Carlson is still pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric nightly on his show and was not surprised this happened given his behavior. You know what they say about karma, she’s a bitch.

After Hostin finished, Meghan McCain, as usual, pivoted the conversation, tried to make it all about herself. She bizarrely brought up Winston Church, then crocodiles, and cryptically talked about an incident with Goldberg being confronted at the studios. She did take to her favorite place though,

If you think accosting a public figure while they’re shopping for fishing gear with their family on vacation is somehow accomplishing something or changing anyone’s hearts or minds – you’re a hypocrite and have totally lost the plot. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 26, 2021

It is even more surprising to hear the hosts supporting Carlson considering how calm and quiet the man who approached him was. If you are expecting to see a loud, scary confrontation prepare to be disappointed. The man who approached Carlson spoke softly to him, never raising his voice. He never put his hands on Carlson. In fact, it is Carlson who touches him. Carlson also refers to him as ‘son.’ Talk about condescending, you don’t ever call someone son unless they are in fact your child. {McCain of course thought he was the opposite of polite and a total jackass, no shocker there.)

Here is a video of the actual confrontation and then the discussion on “The View.”

What do you think Instincters? Does someone like Tucker Carlson have the right to not be confronted while on vacation? Sound off in the comments below. And take a look at some of the responses to McCain’s tweet.

I don’t even have the energy to point out the hypocrisy of this tweet in light of Tucker advising his viewers to confront and contact CPS on people who rightly mask their children. Also, I’ve watched the clip and he’s incredibly restrained and not accosting. — Liz 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈Matthei (@Lizmatt7) July 26, 2021

When you chose a career that pays you a lot of money and people listen to you, you have an obligation to be honest and not attack people and their families on a National TV network. You don’t get to go on vacation after you start a fire, it doesn’t work that way. Responsiblity! — Jane Elizabeth (@JaneElizabeth04) July 26, 2021

I don’t think he should have confronted Carlson in that venue – but he also didn’t accost him. He “confronted” him from the video. But Tucker does need to be held accountable for his statements. — BobbyL_AZ_2020 (@AzBobbyl) July 26, 2021

Tucker never tried to walk away. He was playing to the camera…just like Fox News — Vaccines save lives (@SandyInPlover) July 26, 2021

