Tucker Carlson is Out at Fox News?

by

Right wing agitator Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News immediately, the cable network announced Monday. This is a complete shock and no details are available right now. Tucker Carlson is also the Editor in Chief of The Daily Caller. 

The announcement came days after Fox News parent company settled the Dominion Voting System defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Carlson’s final show aired Friday

Advertisement

In a statement released by Fox News, it said: 

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Well, that was informative!

Advertisement

Twitter of course had a great deal to say:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will there be more slicing and dicing at Fox? More firings to come? Should anyone remain?  Where will Tucker Carlson and his voice land?

This is a developing story. 

Leave a Comment