Tucker Carlson is Out at Fox News?

Right wing agitator Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News immediately, the cable network announced Monday. This is a complete shock and no details are available right now. Tucker Carlson is also the Editor in Chief of The Daily Caller.

The announcement came days after Fox News parent company settled the Dominion Voting System defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Carlson’s final show aired Friday

In a statement released by Fox News, it said:

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Well, that was informative!

Twitter of course had a great deal to say:

MAGA GOP Right Wing Nuts are all crying over Tucker Carlson leaving Fox with all his Anti America pro Russia propaganda…. and the gullible are all crying.

"DONE WITH FOX"

Love that for them.

Maybe they can rejoin reality instead of being a zealot and puppet. — JesusWasWoke🟧🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@AmenWokeJesus) April 24, 2023

Glad to see all these magats are done with Fox because Carlson won't be in the evening lineup anymore. Maybe they'll switch to watching some factual news now and get educated instead of brainwashed. — Liberty and Justice For All (@debwillis) April 24, 2023

I never started but hell ya I am and done with fox news. If I can't be lied to, why watch? https://t.co/rvaJWq0YXh — James Tate (@JamesTate121) April 24, 2023

Done with FOX, commy s got to them, NO TUCKER, NO VIEWERS. WILL BOYCOTT THEM LIKE BUDLIGHT. How and Why would you take your highest rated show off the Air. Most honest educational show on TV, LOOKED FORWARD TO TUCKERS SHOW EVERY NIGHT FOR THE REAL NEWS IN AMERICA. — MillerL (@ATrumpSupporter) April 24, 2023

Will there be more slicing and dicing at Fox? More firings to come? Should anyone remain? Where will Tucker Carlson and his voice land?

This is a developing story.