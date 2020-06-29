Tuesday Night! Concert for Love & Acceptance Goes Online To Celebrate Pride

WHAT: CONCERT FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE

DATE: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

NEW TIME: 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE TO WATCH: CMT FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE CHANNELS

HOSTED BY: KRISTIN CHENOWETH , TY HERNDON , & CMT’S CODY ALAN

The Concert for Love and Acceptance will present this year’s edition online Tuesday, June 30th. Providing their talents as co-hosts for the event will be Chenoweth, CMT’s Cody Alan, and of course the man that started it all Ty Herndon.

Produced by Herndon’s newly formed charitable foundation the Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the show will benefit ACM Lifting Lives — the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music — along with GLAAD, which has partnered with Herndon to present the concert since 2015.

We’ve covered Ty Herndon quite a bit since his coming out in 2014, most recently we shared Ty Herndon “Has it Covered” With New Music, Partnership With The Trevor Project, And Him Being Him. But what does Ty have to say about this year’s CONCERT FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE?



“Now more than ever, it’s so important that young LGBTQ people see the artists and musicians they love standing up for them. Since we began this event in 2015, it’s only been about love and acceptance, and we’re not about to let this COVID virus distract us from sending a message loud and clear to LGBTQ youth: you’re perfect just the way you are.” – Herndon

For more information on how Country and LGBTQ+ are mixing it all up, I’d recommend heading over to CMT to read CMT Celebrates Pride, Country Music’s LGBTQ+ Community as the article highlights artists, writers, and efforts to increase the already wonderful presence of LGBTQ+ artists in country music.

Cheddar.com did a great interview with Ty Herndon on June 17th.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR:

LAUREN ALAINA MATT BOMER LEWIS BRICE TERRI CLARK EVERETTE

SHELLY FAIRCHILD BILLY GILMAN DANA GOLDBERG HARPER GRAE

MICKEY GUYTON INDIGO GIRLS LESLIE JORDAN WENDY MOTEN

JAMIE O’NEAL JAKE OWEN DENNIS QUAID BRODY RAY MICHAEL RAY

KALIE SHORR BRANDON STANSELL TANYA TUCKER RITA WILSON

CHELY WRIGHT BRETT YOUNG

The RED CARPET COUNTDOWN will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the FOUNDATION FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE FACEBOOK CHANNEL

About The Foundation for Love & Acceptance: Founded by Grammy nominated and Dove Award winning country music artist and philanthropist Ty Herndon, the Foundation for Love & Acceptance uses the power of music and media to support the country music community and raise vital funds to support LGBTQ youth and families. For more information, visit www.F4LA.org.

See you there on Tuesday! We’ll leave you with a couple more head shots and one of our favorite Herndon songs we mentioned in Country’s Ty Herndon Re-Releases His Hit ’95 Song With Male Pronouns