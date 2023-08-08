TV Host Wayne Brady Opens Up About His Sexuality

Wayne Brady recently came out as pansexual, and he opened up about what it means for him to identify as one.

“I am pansexual,” the 51-year-old actor and TV host revealed to People.

Advertisement

He then shared what being pansexual means to him, expressing:

“To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.”

“I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there,” Brady continued.

Moreover, the outlet noted that “pansexual refers to those who are romantically, emotionally, and/or sexually attracted to all people regardless of their gender identity.” Pansexuality is “not interchangeable” with bisexuality.

Advertisement

However, GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis stated that pansexuality falls under the “bisexuality umbrella.” In a previous interview with USA Today, Ellis explained:

“Pan is more about all-inclusive, and bi tends to be more than one. The golden rule, honestly, is to call someone by how they identify.”

Source: people.com