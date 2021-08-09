TV Viewers Praised Weir: ‘He’s The Fresh Air We Need’

Two-time Olympian Johnny Weir clapped back at Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis when she criticized his look at the Tokyo Games
Johnny Weir (via Instagram), Jenna Ellis (via Fox News screen capture)

NBC Olympic host Johnny Weir showed up for the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympic Games in his own inimitable fashion. And when haters came for him, criticizing him for not fitting into their vision of “biblical masculinity,” Weir didn’t hesitate to clap back.

On Instagram, the two-time Olympic figure skater offered up a preview of his closing ceremony ensemble complete with a Frolov jacket, Lapointe pants, and an Olympic Rings rhinestone hair clip.

But Jenna Ellis, an attorney best known for trying to push Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election, chimed in criticizing Weir’s sense of individuality.

On Twitter, Ellis screen captured Weir during the closing ceremony with the caption, “#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing.”

But Weir’s lewk had her so captivated, she continued her critique quote-tweeting Weir’s photo as she trolled,”Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility.”

But just like her many Trump lawsuits, Ellis was quickly dismissed as Weir tweeted back, “The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe.”

The 37-year-old athlete added as a postscript, “Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate.”

Others chimed in on Weir’s behalf including tennis legend Martina Navratilova:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Back at the Olympics, viewers were sending out their own praise for Weir’s co-hosting of the event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Weir left Japan, he closed the chapter with an Instagram post honoring the experience itself as well as the athletes who “had their opportunity to shine & make their dreams come true.”

