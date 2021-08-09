TV Viewers Praised Weir: ‘He’s The Fresh Air We Need’

NBC Olympic host Johnny Weir showed up for the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympic Games in his own inimitable fashion. And when haters came for him, criticizing him for not fitting into their vision of “biblical masculinity,” Weir didn’t hesitate to clap back.

On Instagram, the two-time Olympic figure skater offered up a preview of his closing ceremony ensemble complete with a Frolov jacket, Lapointe pants, and an Olympic Rings rhinestone hair clip.

But Jenna Ellis, an attorney best known for trying to push Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election, chimed in criticizing Weir’s sense of individuality.

On Twitter, Ellis screen captured Weir during the closing ceremony with the caption, “#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing.”

But Weir’s lewk had her so captivated, she continued her critique quote-tweeting Weir’s photo as she trolled,”Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility.”

The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate. 🤍 https://t.co/qhrIUV85zC — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) August 9, 2021

But just like her many Trump lawsuits, Ellis was quickly dismissed as Weir tweeted back, “The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe.”

The 37-year-old athlete added as a postscript, “Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate.”

Others chimed in on Weir’s behalf including tennis legend Martina Navratilova:

I think Jenna is just mad that you have much better taste than she does😱 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 9, 2021

Johnny Weir is ten times the human being you are with infinitely more integrity. He has never pretended to be anything but what he is. I have more respect for him than anyone will ever have for you. To belittle someone for not fitting your mold is inexcusable. #Respect — Gary The Refrigerator Moore (@GaryMoo14010104) August 9, 2021

If livers could have children, I’d want mine to be proud, confident, happy and well adjusted like @JohnnyGWeir instead of being a narrow minded, bigoted, hateful, talentless and hopelessly dim witted like you, muffin. — Matt Gaetz’ Liver 🍸 (@MattGaetzLiver) August 9, 2021

Johnny is a winner, an athlete and an amazing human that works hard and has courage. We need more just like him and a hell of a lot less of you and those like you. Great job Johnny, you always go above and beyond! — Candace GT- Bluer than Blue since 2016 (@Saleboats) August 9, 2021

You realize Jesus wore a dress right? Imagine being so fragile that an outfit makes you have a Twitter meltdown. All I see is someone who looks amazing and happy. — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) August 9, 2021

Christ was humble, kind and compassionate Do better, don’t judge, and tend your own garden – lots of weeds there#FakeChristian — teacher kate (@kater1960) August 9, 2021

Is this what you mean by “biblical masculinity”? Hair spray and make-up? pic.twitter.com/Ew37WG4gpb — Susan Woodhull (@SusanWoodhull1) August 9, 2021

Back at the Olympics, viewers were sending out their own praise for Weir’s co-hosting of the event.

If Johnny Weir isn’t my Olympic closing ceremonies commentator I don’t want it. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ANezTV7pwy — Bryan Smith (@bryrsmith) August 9, 2021

He is the fresh air we need. Long live individualism and electricity, it’s the spice and flavor of life. — Scribbler (@burntink60) August 9, 2021

The world would be a better, easier place to live if we all had Johnny Weir’s “I’m doing what makes me happy” attitude. pic.twitter.com/CFNljiSeUV — Buffalo Blondie (@Buffalo_Blondie) August 9, 2021

Fun fella , I always love his commentary Uplifting, funny brilliant! My daughter skated coached He is terrific 🇺🇸 From Canada 🇨🇦 — Tresa 🇨🇦 (@weimhelen) August 9, 2021

For the closing ceremony Johnny Weir did not let us down!!!! Yasssssssss!!! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/sy3gp4xeAJ — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 9, 2021

Okay I actually tuned into the closing ceremonies for a hot minute & I’m glad I did, because seeing Johnny Weir always makes me happy pic.twitter.com/qoQVGWR5r4 — Back to Basics Bex (@BexMix_41) August 9, 2021

Wouldn’t be watching the closing ceremony if not for johnny weir and tara lipinski #Tokoyo2020 — Lazy Circles, Esq. (@LazyCircles) August 9, 2021

As Weir left Japan, he closed the chapter with an Instagram post honoring the experience itself as well as the athletes who “had their opportunity to shine & make their dreams come true.”