Twilight Actor Kellan Lutz is a Fresh, Certified DILF

He didn’t win the heart of Bella Swan, but he won the hearts of millions with his big muscles and unique look.

Kellan Lutz, age 38, is a 4x Teen Choice Award winner who burst onto the scene in 2006’s drama Stick It. He booked small roles in horror film remakes Prom Night and A Nightmare on Elm Street before landing the role of Emmett Cullen in the Twilight Saga.

Advertisement

Emmett Cullen appeared in Twilight, Twilight: New Moon, Twilight: Eclipse, Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Breaking Dawn Part 2. While I can’t forgive the production crew for allowing Lutz to rock that dark/black hair cut, his role in the iconic supernatural-romance series served to make him somewhat of a household name.

Not too bad for a guy from North Dakota! But where did Lutz end up after the Twilight hysteria died down?

He briefly enjoyed a few years as a leading Hollywood actor by playing the title character in Tarzan 3D and The Legend of Hercules. And let’s not forget to mention his contribution to The Expendables 3. However, he left mainstream Hollywood behind for independent movies about crime, spies or other thrilling elements.

Advertisement

It wasn’t long after that he booked the role of Special Agent Kenny Crosby in FBI, which will undoubtedly serve as one of the most noteworthy additions to his resume. He enjoyed this success from 2019 to 2022 by appearing in the flagship series and its two spin-offs.

Currently, Kellan lends his voice to animated Netflix series The Guardians of Justice.

In his personal life, Kellan married model Brittany Gonzales in 2017 and they share two children together, a daughter and a son. When he’s not acting, he devotes his time to fitness, philanthropy, religion and enjoying private time with his family.

Advertisement

Late last year, Mr. Lutz announced that he would cherry pick his acting roles due to his desire to let his kids grow up with a present father.

Although he never truly capitalized on his breakout success and remains an elusive entertainment industry figure, there is no denying the fact that Kellan is a stone-cold stud!

Advertisement