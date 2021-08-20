“Hate Raids” Are Plaguing LGBT & POC Twitch Streamers

Twitch finally responded to the growing problem of “hate raids” on its platform.

For anyone not familiar with the streaming site Twitch, raids are one of the platform’s most popular aspects. On the website, where people primarily stream themselves playing video games, a raid is when a large group of viewers join a stream. Usually, this is done with good intent. People ending their broadcast usually direct their viewers to another streamer to bolster the latter’s views and exposure. But lately, groups of viewers have been raiding LGBTQ, POC, and/or female streamers to spread homophobic, racist, and misogynist rhetoric or imagery.

Part of the concern is that streamers who use hashtags, like #Black or #LGBTQ, are being targeted for these hate raids. The new Twitch feature was created to allow streamers to classify themselves and their streams. Thus, it would be easier for viewers from varying communities to found streamers and content creators that belong to their marginalized group. But now it seems that a tool created to enhance representation is instead being used to spread hate speech and harassment.

Guess who got hate raided again tonight? Keep hating, babes. I'm not going anywhere.

And the fact that ya'll made accounts like "ravens_baboon_lips" and "ravencantbreatheofficer" don't mean fuck all to me because I'm still here and I'm still ✨thriving ✨ pic.twitter.com/fHtgy1Os2W — ʀᴇᴋ ɪᴛ, ʀᴀᴠᴇɴ! ☠🔪 (@RekItRaven) August 7, 2021

Because of the growing problem, Twitch streamers, moderators, and viewers have used the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter. Twitch streamer RekItRaven, whose pronouns are she/they, was credited for creating #TwitchDoBetter. Raven says she started the hashtag to bring awareness to the issue.

“I was hate raided for the 2nd time in a week and I shared both the first and second occurrences [on Twitter] because they were very pointed rather than the normal, ‘You’re fat, black, gay stuff,’” Raven told The Verge.

“I started #TwitchDoBetter because I’m tired of having to fight to exist on a platform that says they’re diverse and inclusive but remained silent to the pleas of marginalized creators asking for more protections from hate raids,” they add.

There have been a MULTITUDE of suggestions at this point. Fix what's important and protect the marginalized creators on your platform, @Twitch. This shit is past old. — ΩMEGA JONES (@CriticalBard) August 10, 2021

CW racial slur in image. If you are Black, used the hash tag #TwitchDoBetter & new Black tag when streaming; then you may get targeted by these folks. They used a Cyrillic “e” to get around filters. Reads as the full word. So that was “fun” 🙄 https://t.co/caTlFgpDSY pic.twitter.com/AAqZk58FGg — Cypher | Watch Game Changer on #BETHerTV (@cypheroftyr) August 11, 2021

pathetic fucking scum. got follow botted, followed by this. what do y'all get out of this?? pic.twitter.com/szVeNxkBI4 — Solo𓅓 | BLM ✊🏿❤️ (@Soloaimbot) August 8, 2021

Hey @Twitch , How come when the black woman I mod for gets raided I have to turn to tools provided by @CommanderRoot to clean up a mess that never should of happened in the first place. All of these accounts should have been stopped by obvious suspicious activity beforehand 1/ — Billy Girdler (@ThePenguinicorn) August 15, 2021

It's real clear @Twitch does not give a flying fuck about putting the effort to make minorities safe from targeted harassment on your platform. It's fucking ridiculous, you make so much fucking money but refuse to implement obvious tools. — Billy Girdler (@ThePenguinicorn) August 15, 2021

Unacceptable. What if he didn’t know about this resource? What if I didn’t have the experience to deal with this? I have the platform so I’m gonna be loud about it. Cause I know this happening to smaller streamers and I’ll be damned if they don’t have a voice #TwitchDoBetter https://t.co/x8l1yMXJzw — Ky | She/Her (@DefinedByKy) August 15, 2021

Hey @Twitch this is bullshit and our friends, brothers, and sisters don’t need to go through this on a platform with so many resources to curb shit like this. Do way way way better. Sorry to our friends dealing with this. We need more partners to speak up. https://t.co/HrkZ6ssoiz — Foster (@BrianWFoster) August 17, 2021

Just another day at the office I guess. You ask why do we keep posting this? Because apparently people are unaware of this still happening, also it needs to be seen so that action can be taken. pic.twitter.com/fihBR2ZX5i — Frank Ellerbe | Techniq (@TechniqTV) August 15, 2021

I just want to say unique chat did not work. (Please try it anyway!!) We used the basic tools. We did all of that. There is specific lettering that gets past all of this. Hence the problem. And for y’all saying I’m soft?? Lmao how is encountering racism on a daily basis soft? — ash🍯 (@MsAshRocks) August 15, 2021

“The go-to response from people who don’t agree with the movement is ‘get a thick skin,'” said Raven, according to PC Gamer. “I’m black, I’ve had a thick skin my whole life. But it doesn’t mean that seeing really hateful things in a place or a community that you have built and fostered on being respectful, doesn’t mean that I don’t internalize that, because I do. I think everybody does, because it’s hard enough for marginalized people to exist in the real world anyway so when we carve out, at least in my case, my little dark corner of the internet and people bring that to me, it’s hurtful.”

Thank you to everyone who shared these difficult experiences. We were able to identify a vulnerability in our proactive filters, and have rolled out an update to close this gap and better detect hate speech in chat. We'll keep updating this to address emerging issues. — Twitch (@Twitch) August 11, 2021

After a week of the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag, Twitch eventually commented on the situation. The company behind the platform and website issued a statement saying they’re preparing steps to protect streamers.

“We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators,” Twitch wrote on Twitter. “You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues.”

Twitch added that the company has identified “a vulnerability in our proactive filters, and have rolled out an update to close this gap and better detect hate speech in chat.”

Our work is never done, and your input is essential as we try to build a safer Twitch. We’ll be reaching out to community members to learn more about their experiences, and encourage you to share feedback via UserVoice: https://t.co/L40vBSAZH7 — Twitch (@Twitch) August 11, 2021

To help fix the problem, Twitch says the company will implement more safety features in the coming weeks. This includes improving account verification and ban evasion detection tools. Raven, however, suggests that the updates shouldn’t stop there. They suggest allowing creators to block recently created accounts from chatting and letting stream moderators approve or decline raids.

End hate raids.

Add protections for marginalized creators.#TwitchDoBetter — ʀᴇᴋ ɪᴛ, ʀᴀᴠᴇɴ! ☠🔪 (@RekItRaven) August 7, 2021

