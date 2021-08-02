Twitter Goes Crazy Over DJ’s Story From His Friday Evening Party

There are times when a tweet takes on a life of its own and becomes a story unto itself. The latest of these comes in the form of a tweet from the account of DJ and producer, Ty Sunderland. It all started when Sunderland announced a party aboard his “Britney Boat” in Brooklyn, New York on the evening of Friday, July 30.
Anyone looking for a Britney boat ticket and anyone coming: pic.twitter.com/ZF0iXrRX7Z
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 30, 2021
The party seemed at some point to take a turn because of a certain party-goer Sunderland branded as “Demon Twink.” Sunderland created a tweet thread to explain the situation.
There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s some how in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!!
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021
Sunderland’s original tweet where he coined the term blew up at some point and it didn’t take Twitter enthusiasts long to develop memes and parody posts concerning “Demon Twink.”
When they finally track down the demon twink pic.twitter.com/WiDIUBghFO https://t.co/rXpflr4gqm
— 🏳️🌈 • Matty • 👾 (@_mattfiacchi) July 31, 2021
omg wow pic.twitter.com/ztcsFBKW5N
— matt ford (@JMatthiasFord) August 1, 2021
If you or someone you love was on @tylersunderland ‘s Britney boat with the demon twink you may be entitled to compensation. Please call 1-800-DONTCALLMEHANDSOME
— Carly Concepcion (@CarLeeES13) July 31, 2021
But as the boat reached the harbor, I had to wonder… weren’t we all Demon Twinks all along? pic.twitter.com/9eAHIbzSLR
— borscht belt barbie (@schxleo) July 31, 2021
https://t.co/6gc3Gz2olI pic.twitter.com/pWg94DZD8D
— 💎 (@heidiwood_) July 31, 2021
Some claimed they knew the real identity of Demon Twink, although it isn’t confirmed.
I took this picture of the Demon Twink. He barged in on my friend @conjohn18 and my photo shoot and demanded a photo pic.twitter.com/ej4jdETxJq
— Sarah NickLaughlin (@NickLaughs) August 2, 2021
Demon Twink has main character energy tbh https://t.co/hOX3jmvgE2
— nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) August 1, 2021
so I know who #demontwink is, so i decided to message them to see if they’ve seen what is happening on the internet/make sure they’re okay This was their response 😭 pic.twitter.com/CnQipNU4P5
— wendy williams stan (@imdevincarlson) August 2, 2021
On Sunday, August 1, Sunderland weighed in on the viral moment he created.
What have I done pic.twitter.com/f3pKSS6bYX
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) August 1, 2021
Five hours later, the DJ provided some clarity on the incident.
He would have been kicked out if we weren’t on a boat* it’s not a question of how much security is on the boat. Security is basically cops. I don’t want cops at my party. We should be able to just manage without!!
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) August 2, 2021
Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.
Source: Ty Sunderland Twitter Account,
2 thoughts on “Twitter Goes Crazy Over DJ’s Story From His Friday Evening Party”
And nobody socked this fucker in the throat? Seriously?
Spineless gays getting trashed and walked all over by other gays. Dammit, I hate this shit lol.
And we wonder why the outside world mocks our community. We can’t even figure out how to freaking conduct ourselves appropriately in society! x.X
And the fact that this crime (among other things,) is now hailed as a stunt move or lord knows what is happening now.
Troye Sivan? A Netflix special? What? That escalated quickly lol, probably all a joke no doubt–but how many of us fiends will tune in for the chance to possibly catch Troye’s tossed salad on a public yacht?
Ugh this is why I stay away from alcoholics lol. Self destruction.