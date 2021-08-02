Twitter Goes Crazy Over DJ’s Story From His Friday Evening Party

There are times when a tweet takes on a life of its own and becomes a story unto itself. The latest of these comes in the form of a tweet from the account of DJ and producer, Ty Sunderland. It all started when Sunderland announced a party aboard his “Britney Boat” in Brooklyn, New York on the evening of Friday, July 30.

Anyone looking for a Britney boat ticket and anyone coming: pic.twitter.com/ZF0iXrRX7Z — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 30, 2021

The party seemed at some point to take a turn because of a certain party-goer Sunderland branded as “Demon Twink.” Sunderland created a tweet thread to explain the situation.

There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s some how in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!! — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021

Sunderland’s original tweet where he coined the term blew up at some point and it didn’t take Twitter enthusiasts long to develop memes and parody posts concerning “Demon Twink.”

When they finally track down the demon twink pic.twitter.com/WiDIUBghFO https://t.co/rXpflr4gqm — 🏳️‍🌈 • Matty • 👾 (@_mattfiacchi) July 31, 2021

If you or someone you love was on @tylersunderland ‘s Britney boat with the demon twink you may be entitled to compensation. Please call 1-800-DONTCALLMEHANDSOME — Carly Concepcion (@CarLeeES13) July 31, 2021

But as the boat reached the harbor, I had to wonder… weren’t we all Demon Twinks all along? pic.twitter.com/9eAHIbzSLR — borscht belt barbie (@schxleo) July 31, 2021

Some claimed they knew the real identity of Demon Twink, although it isn’t confirmed.

I took this picture of the Demon Twink. He barged in on my friend @conjohn18 and my photo shoot and demanded a photo pic.twitter.com/ej4jdETxJq — Sarah NickLaughlin (@NickLaughs) August 2, 2021

Demon Twink has main character energy tbh https://t.co/hOX3jmvgE2 — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) August 1, 2021

so I know who #demontwink is, so i decided to message them to see if they’ve seen what is happening on the internet/make sure they’re okay This was their response 😭 pic.twitter.com/CnQipNU4P5 — wendy williams stan (@imdevincarlson) August 2, 2021

On Sunday, August 1, Sunderland weighed in on the viral moment he created.

What have I done pic.twitter.com/f3pKSS6bYX — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) August 1, 2021

Five hours later, the DJ provided some clarity on the incident.

He would have been kicked out if we weren’t on a boat* it’s not a question of how much security is on the boat. Security is basically cops. I don’t want cops at my party. We should be able to just manage without!! — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) August 2, 2021

Source: Ty Sunderland Twitter Account,