Twitter Is Calling For Gay Community To Delete & Boycott Grindr

George Arison is the new CEO of Grindr. Georga Arison is an ultra-conservative, ultra-right-leaning, ultra-Trumper, ultra-Republican voting probably homophobic used car salesman. Grindr is “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people.” As of December membership crossed the 11 million mark. That adds up to millions and millions of dollars going into the pocket of someone who is actively voting to strip us of our hard-earned rights.

In a video posted to their TikTok schxleo calls for Arison to “resign — we don’t support gays who support anti-gay politicians.” PREACH! In the video, Borcht Belt Barbie explains,

“[Arison] has far too much praise for really, really homophobic politicans including Trump and Mitch McConnel. People who want to completly gut LGBT rights in this country.”

According to Them, Grindr has a not-so-great history of hiring folks who don’t support the community they are profiting off of,

“In 2018, the company’s then-president Scott Chen wrote in a Facebook post that he agreed that marriage is a “holy matrimony between a man and a woman.” The post was written to condemn anti-gay marraige campaigns in Taiwan while affirming that his personal stance was based in religion, but that he would not support companies who were donating to anti-marriage efforts.”

New CEO of @grindr is a conservative tool who ‘agrees with some Trump policies.’ Do you feel safe sharing personal data on that app with someone who clearly doesn’t care much about LGBTQ rights/sexual freedom? Have any doubt he wouldn’t sell your data or out you?? #DeleteGrindr! https://t.co/407rH9DLxK — Diana Adams (they/them) (@DianaAdamsEsq) October 12, 2022

Outrage is growing the queer community, and rightfully so. Arison supports Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin running for President. Youngkin vehemently opposes gay marriage, and transgender equality and calls for schools to out students to their parents. Hell fucking no. He does not deserve our money. Members of our community are asking users to delete the app and hit Grindr where it hurts them the most: their wallet.

This guy being the new Grindr ceo 👨🏻‍🦲 as of the app wasn’t shit enough lmao pic.twitter.com/Phy0hpILzY — Yew (@Yew_ljubav) October 13, 2022

A month after @Grindr announced Arison as CEO, Twitter users are resharing a number of conservative-leaning political tweets from the exec, which include praise for Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and Trump. Disgusting It’s time to #DeleteGrindr #GayRights @ACLU @WeHoLove pic.twitter.com/tBIQawCKOP — Tell It Like It Is! (@Jeres_Rant) October 13, 2022

willlddddd this is the incoming CEO of Grindr. Fuck you dude. https://t.co/VbXa99qwhp — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) October 12, 2022

The incoming CEO of Grindr supporting anti-trans and anti-LGBT+ politicians. Said before he did not support marriage equality for LGBT+ people. How can he then be hired as the CEO of an LGBT+ app 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/SF2Q0yMKlN — Rob McDowall AMRSPH FRSA (@robmcd85) October 13, 2022

