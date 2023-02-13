Twitter Reacts to John Cena Strutting in a Mini Skirt and Heels

John Cena was recently spotted wearing a plain black t-shirt, plaid mini skirt, black thigh-high stockings, and heeled boots, and he is SLAYING the whole ensemble!

The 45-year-old WWE star was photographed wearing the outfit in Melbourne, Australia, where he was filming for his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky.’ Here are the photos of Cena wearing the fit:

Of course, Twitter had a lot of thoughts after seeing the pictures of the actor on set, and here are some of their reactions:

Moreover, ‘Ricky Stanicky’ is directed by Peter Farrelly, and as per New York Post, the film’s plot reads:

“‘Ricky Stanicky’ is a comedy that follows three friends who play a prank by burning down a house. The teens then create a fake character on whom to blame for their actions. Over the next two decades, the trio used the lie to get out of sticky situations — until one day they have to hire an actor to portray Stanicky.”

Aside from Cena, the cast of ‘Ricky Stanicky’ also includes Zac Efron and William H. Macy. The movie’s release date, however, has yet to be announced.

