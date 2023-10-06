Twitter Thirsts over This One Pedro Pascal Scene in His Only 2023 Film

Pedro Almodóvar’s Western LGBTQ+ short film, ‘Strange Way of Life’, is Pedro Pascal’s only movie in 2023, and he made sure to make it quite a memorable one…

‘Strange Way of Life’ is Spanish filmmaker Almodóvar’s answer to 2005’s ‘Brokeback Mountain’, which he passed on directing. The short is starring Pascal as the character of Silva, while Ethan Hawke is portraying the role of Sheriff Jake.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….”

SPOILER ALERT!

Pascal and Hawke’s characters start off with “lingering, smoldering glances,” which eventually escalate into something more steamy… In fact, Twitter is left thirsting over one particular scene wherein Pascal shows something V cheeky.

Here’s a video clip for good measure 😉

Moreover, ‘Strange Way Of Life’ premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival back in May, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release starting in New York and Los Angeles on October 4. It is also set to be showing nationwide in the US on October 6.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: screenrant.com, avclub.com, collider.com