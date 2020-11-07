Twitter’s Thirsting Over New Congressman Kai Kahele

While we wait for the final confirmation on who will become President of the United States of America, we, at least, know the names and faces of many new Congressional and local politicians. This includes the increasingly-popular Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele.

According to the Associated Press, Kahele won last week’s election for a Congressional seat to represent Hawaii. The seat was vacated by U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard. With Kai Kahele now chosen to replace Gabbard, Kahele is the second-ever Native Hawaiian to be elected to Congress, though his defeated competitor, Joe Akana, was also a Native Hawaiian.

Congratulations, @kaikahele, on your election to represent #HI02. In your campaign, you won over voters with your vision of a more just and equitable America and a commitment to serving the people’s interests in the proud tradition of your father, the late State Sen. Gil Kahele. pic.twitter.com/sakZEapL38 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 4, 2020

Mahalo Hawai‘i! Words cannot express my deep appreciation to everyone who has believed in our campaign, supported us, voted, & donated! Our challenging work begins now, and I’ll do everything I can to bring our state the resources we need to recover and build a resilient Hawai‘i. pic.twitter.com/VpoddCjtfF — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) November 4, 2020

The 46-year-old stood on an agenda of unifying Hawaii’s four-member congressional delegation so that the islands can champion through the coronavirus pandemic. Though, the straight man with a wife and three kids, also expressed his interest in supporting LGBTQ rights.

As he wrote on his Instagram account back in June, “While we have seen great strides toward equality for the LGBTQ+ community, including yesterday’s momentous victory in which the Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ+ workers are protected from workplace discrimination, there is still much work to be done. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, and Kai will be a champion for the LGBTQ+ community. He will work to support passage of legislation such as the Equality Act which enshrines protections for LGBTQ+ Americans in areas of education, banking, housing, and much more.”

But there’s one more factor causing the internet’s interest in Kai Kahele, his looks. As Pride reports, Kai Kahele started to trend online after his Election Day win. Many Hawaiian citizens, and many people outside the islands, washed Kahele with compliments and thirst posts. And honestly, we can’t blame them. Just look at the guy!

IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATE: Tulsi Gabbard's replacement, Kai Kehele pic.twitter.com/sop855JWLm — 🦃 Ryan Aguirre 🦃 (@aguirreryan) November 5, 2020

Why is no one talking about how hot Kai Kahele is? — Dan Ritter (@DanRitter_CBP) November 4, 2020

Congratulations to Kai Kahele. We hope to see more of you… lots more!

Source: The Associated Press, Pride,