Two Men Dead In Fatal Puerto Vallarta Gay Bar Shooting

Two men were fatally shot outside one of Puerto Vallarta’s most popular gay bars.

According to the Puerto Vallarta Daily News, the two unidentified men were attacked outside Paco’s Ranch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on early Tuesday morning. Though according to reports, the incident started inside the establishment around 4 a.m.

Around that time, two people got into some sort of altercation. One person left the building and later returned with a gun. The gunner then fatally shot two men aged somewhere between 30 and 40-years-old. A call to the local police was then made at 4:57 a.m., according to CPS Noticias records. When officers arrived at the scene, the two victims were found covered in blood. One of the victims was dead upon the police’s arrival but one was transported, alive, to a local hospital. Unfortunately, that person later died.

If your “social distancing alarm” went off when you read that people were inside the bar, you’re not the only one. According to the New York Daily News, the gay bar was criticized by news sources and the public for not following social distance guidelines.

The Tribuna de La Bahía reported about videos of the bar’s festivities (some of which come from Instagram). It appears an HIV Fundraiser was held inside Paco’s Ranch and most attendees were not wearing face masking or keeping a proper distance from each other. This is especially upsetting due to Puerto Vallarta’s coronavirus cases increasing by 25% within the last week. Because of that, Puerto Vallarta announced on Wednesday, the day after this shooting, that businesses must close by 8:30 p.m.

Despite the city’s circumstances, it appears that Paco’s Ranch is getting away with its lack of social distancing. While neighbors to the bar had allegedly reported the event, city officials and health inspectors never stopped Paco’s Ranch. And again, officers only showed up due to the violence.

Source: Puerto Vallarta Daily News, New York Daily News, Tribuna de La Bahía,