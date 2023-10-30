Two Men Fall Madly in Love During a Dangerous Period in ‘Nuovo Olimpo’

‘Nuovo Olimpo’ is an Italian drama-romance film, which is directed by Turkish-Italian film director and screenwriter, Ferzan Özpetek.

The movie is set in the 70s, and it is centered on the love story of two men who met in a cinema. After hooking up in a movie theater, the two men end up falling madly in love with each other, and they embark on a passionate romance during a dangerous period in Italy.

Advertisement

‘Nuovo Olimpo’ is starring Damiano Gavino, who is playing the role of Enea, and Andrea Di Luigi who is portraying the character of Pietro. Their characters meet in their 20s during “an era in which prejudice against LGBTQIA+ people was at an all-time high,” as per Collider.

Not to mention, the political turmoil in Italy at the time only fueled the challenges of Pietro and Enea’s relationship. Aside from the two men’s passionate love affair, ‘Nuovo Olimpo’ also depicts appreciation for cinema and films.

The official synopsis of the LGBTQ+ romance movie reads:

“Late 70s. They are young, beautiful, and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. But an unexpected event separates them. For thirty years, however, they chase the hope of finding each other again because they still love each other.”

Advertisement

Moreover, ‘Nuovo Olimpo’ is set to be released on Netflix on November 1. In the meantime, you can watch the steamy official trailer here:

Source: collider.com