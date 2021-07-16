Two Men Found Dead in Versace’s Mansion

On the eve of the 24th anniversary of the assassination of designer Gianni Versace, two men were found dead inside hotel Villa Casa Casuarina, formerly the Versace mansion, in Miami.

NBC News reports that housekeeping staff found the men when they found them around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities have identified them as Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Alexander Gross, 30, of York, Pennsylvania.

Miami Police’s initial investigation, revealed the deaths to be a double suicide, but the cause of death has not yet been determined by coroners.

No word as to whether the suicides were symbolic or connected with Versace’s death anniversary.

On July 15, 1997, serial killer Andrew Cunanan shot and killed Versace outside his mansion. Cunanan had killed four men prior to Versace, a story that was dramatized in 2018 by Ryan Murphy in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

After his death, Versace’s family sold his mansion in 2000 and the hotel opened in 2015 with 10 luxury suites.

No details has been released about the deaths.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources

Source: NBC News