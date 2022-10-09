Two On Air Personalities Who Share The Same First Name Tie The Knot

Love was in the air over the weekend for Stephen Morgan and Steven Romo. The two, not only share the same name but work in the same industry. Stephen Morgan is a Fox Weather meteorologist and Steven Romo is an NBC News Correspondent. The attractive couple was married Saturday, October 8th at White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas.

“It is something I never thought possible,” Romo, 37, told People magazine. He went on to say that “standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it’s meant for me to find Stephen.” Morgan, 33, discussed how growing up marriage wasn’t thought of as possible for queer people saying,

“Growing up in a church that condemned homosexuality, I never expected to even get married. But we made it up as we went, with a little help from our friends.”

As previously reported by People magazine,

“The grooms wore tuxedos by Jacomino Bespoke Clothiers as they exchanged vows in front of 125 guests. Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres of beef empanadas and chicken chimichangas in honor of Romo’s Latino culture, before tucking into a dinner of chicken, glazed pork tenderloin and scalloped potatoes. That’s The Cake Bakery provided a sweet dessert.”

The two also spoke about expanding their family, “We are also planning to adopt not one, but two dogs.” Morgan professing his love for his new husband proclaimed, “He doesn’t want to live without me. And I can’t imagine living without him.”



Sources: People