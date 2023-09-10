Tyler Cameron of The Bachelorette is a Wet Dream

He may not have the girl, but he has a rocking body and, really, that’s winning half the battle.

Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron, age 30, set the internet aflame on Thursday, September 7th, by sharing a shirtless and sweaty video to his Instagram account. Contrary to popular believe, the reality TV star originally hailing from Florida posts frequent thirst traps on his social media. However, this upload was the first to go viral for some reason.

Let’s check out the video in question below, then stay tuned for further shirtless content!

Cameron is known to Bachelorette fans for being the runner up in 2019, and even getting a short lived second chance with the beauty after the show wrapped its reunion. Three years later, he was the runner up again in another reality series titled The Real Dirty Dancing.

Tyler is a former professional football player, working model, aspiring philanthropist and books random acting gigs.

“Just when I was thinking of quitting Instagram,” commented Bravo host Andy Cohen, to which Cameron quipped: “I can never let you go Andy.“

Will he end up on reality TV again in 2024? Will he book a big movie role that we can see in theaters? Wherever the next opportunity lies, regardless of what it is, I just hope he keeps doing it bare-chested and looking like a snack!

