Tyler Hoechlin Looks Fine As Hell in His ‘Superman’ Costume: See Pic

Well hello there! A new still of Tyler Hoechlin in his Superman outfit was released on Thursday, December 10, ahead of his new CW series premiering and he looks freaking fantastic!

Hoechlin fills out the iconic suit wonderfully which, unless there’s some serious photo editing involved, leaves little to the imagination regarding what he’s working with underneath both up top and down below.

He’s starring in the upcoming CW series Superman and Lois alongside his leading lady Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch. The show encountered some technical difficulties for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now its a full steam ahead kind of deal where its debut season will premiere on February 23 of next year.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to this role as he portrayed the iconic character on The Flash and Supergirl. Hoechlin is also known for his performances on the hit MTV show Teen Wolf (alongside sexy Tyler Posey) and in his younger years on the WB series 7th Heaven.

He’s one of many gorgeous guys who have played Superman on television and in the movies over the years. Here are 5 more for you to ogle over.

Henry Cavill

Brandon Routh

John Haymes Newton

Tom Welling

Christopher Reeve