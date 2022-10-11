Tyler Martin & Bellamy Young to Star in Benefit Reading of ‘Bonded’

Bellamy Young, best known for her roles in hit series like Scandal and Prodigal Son, will make her New York stage return on October 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. for a special benefit performance of Tyler Martin‘s new play Bonded.

Following Emmett (Martin), a young, queer male, who faces a possible prison sentence after his second DWI, his estranged older sister, Nellie (Young), flies back to her Texas hometown to discuss a potential solution. After their shared family trauma is unearthed, their newfound bond might be the thing that destroys any possible resolution. The story focuses on an honest dialogue about family abuse, gender stereotypes, and religious intolerance.

“I sought to examine the concept of trauma bonding through abuse, class, misogyny, homophobia, and religious discrimination, among others, in an authentic, raw way,” Martin said in a press statement. “As a queer survivor, I believe we encounter trauma bonding quite often in our community. In the social fight to keep our rights, we acknowledge each other’s struggles and have the opportunity to not only listen but lift each other up, bonding with individuals we might have never met or talked with otherwise. Even through tragedy, there’s something beautiful about it.”

Bonded was directed by Broadway’s esteemed Thomas Caruso and will also feature Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Brian Thomas Abraham. The performance will be followed by a talkback with the cast and creative team.

This donation suggested event will be available to view in-person at New York’s Theatre Row on 42nd Street or via live stream. All proceeds will benefit MenHealing, an organization that helps men over 18 heal from sexual victimization. Click HERE for more information and to RSVP.

In an exclusive interview with Instinct, Martin and Young took some time to talk more about the show and the importance of sharing our trauma stories. Check it out below.

Tyler Martin & Bellamy Young…