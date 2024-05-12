‘Ugly Betty’ Star Mark Indelicato THEN and NOW

Mark Indelicato is well-known for portraying the character of Justin Suarez in the comedy-drama series ‘Ugly Betty’. His role is described as a “fashion-obsessed nephew” of the show’s protagonist, Betty Suarez (America Ferrera).

‘Ugly Betty’ aired from 2006 to 2010. After that, the actor starred as a series regular in a couple of other TV shows, including ‘Dead of Summer’ in 2016, as well as ‘With Love’ where he played the role of Jorge Diaz Jr. Not to mention he also joined 2022’s ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ as Thirsty Von Trap.

At present, Indelicato is starring as Damien in Max’s comedy series ‘Hacks’. More recently, the 29-year-old American actor, singer, fashion blogger, and photographer opened up about the negative response of the press on his same-sex kissing scene in ‘Ugly Betty’.

In the said scene, Indelicato’s character Justin kissed his friend Austin (Ryan McGinnis).

“I was young. I was 15. It was the youngest gay kiss on television ever. The legacy of it is incredible but it wasn’t great at the time. I mean, 2010 wasn’t that long ago but it feels like a million years ago. The press was really, really nasty and very rude,” the actor said on ‘Watch What Happens Live’.

He continued sharing,

“Being gay, even in 2010, like out and kissing boys on TV, was surely not something that was ‘palatable’ at the time. So yeah. Not great.”

In a previous interview with Johnny Sibilly, Indelicato also opened up about how difficult it was for him as a teenager to have people asking about his sexuality.

“We were walking down the red carpets in 2009-10 and they are asking me, ‘Well, you’re gay.’ And you know, you’re 15 or 14, however old I was. And, yes, of course, that was true. But I was also still going through it. It wasn’t anyone’s business. One’s sexuality isn’t pertinent to the work that we’re making even if I was playing myself–or a version of myself, which I was,” he stated.

