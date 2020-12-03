UK Popstar Redefines ‘Manly Men’ For His Critics

Popstar and LGBTQ ally Harry Styles threw expert shade Candace Owens’ way after she criticized his recent Vogue cover shoot.

Last month, the 26-year-old singer posed for the venerable fashion magazine in a Gucci jacket layered over a dress.

The oh-so-conservative Ms. Owens was not impressed by the dress.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens tweeted. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack.”

“Bring back manly men,” she hissed in closing.

On Wednesday, Styles posted a photo of himself wearing a light blue suit complete with fluffy shirt sleeves while eating a banana.

His caption was brilliant in its simplicity: “Bring back manly men.”

The post has received over 7.4 million ‘Likes’ in a day.

Owens reportedly commented on Styles’ post but, to be honest, there were so many supportive posts sending love Harry’s way it was hard to find. Pretending to be oblivious to his sarcasm, she wrote, “Thank God you agree.”

Unable to resist her ugly nature, though, she threw in another catty remark writing, “He looks great! He just doesn’t look masculine.”

In his Vogue cover interview, Styles shared his reasons why he explores the possibilities of fashion and referenced pop music royalty as his inspirations.

“The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they’re such showmen,” he told Vogue. “As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.”

And he recently told Variety, “I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”

And while Ms. Owens clearly had some homophobic tilt to her remarks, it’s worth noting that Styles has been vocal about his support for his very diverse fanbase for years.

At numerous concerts in the past, he’s carried rainbow flags and declared his love for every fan: “If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender – whoever you are, whoever you want to be, I support you and I love every single one of you.”

