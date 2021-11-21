Umbrellas, Onesies, Puppy Love & More

Some of our favorite Instagram posts this week leading off with an invitation from LV in Miami Beach to stand under his big ‘umbrella-ella-ella-eh-eh’…

Showing off their fancy togs, Maluma and his buddy Buda want to know who’ll adopt them?

Meanwhile, underwear model Terry Miller kept it canine casual with Louis and Bongo:

“9-1-1: Lone Star” actor Brian Michael Smith threw down at the gym:

“Backyard Envy” star said goodbye to Puerto Escondido:

“Blacktain_America93” Michael was feeling his Friday fresh fade:

Joven Callaway shared his musical musings on morning time:

Chubby Tanuki enjoyed the mood lighting at the San Francisco Eagle:

Arrow/Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes had a cowboy kind of day:

Jim Newman was a bit ‘extra’ in his onesie:

Comedian Matteo Lane really enjoyed his pasta:

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughn showed off their “White Lotus” fandom:

Quincy looked royal in white: