Umbrellas, Onesies, Puppy Love & More

Some of our favorite Instagram posts this week leading off with an invitation from LV in Miami Beach to stand under his big ‘umbrella-ella-ella-eh-eh’…
Showing off their fancy togs, Maluma and his buddy Buda want to know who’ll adopt them?
Meanwhile, underwear model Terry Miller kept it canine casual with Louis and Bongo:
“9-1-1: Lone Star” actor Brian Michael Smith threw down at the gym:
“Backyard Envy” star said goodbye to Puerto Escondido:
“Blacktain_America93” Michael was feeling his Friday fresh fade:
Joven Callaway shared his musical musings on morning time:
Chubby Tanuki enjoyed the mood lighting at the San Francisco Eagle:
Arrow/Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes had a cowboy kind of day:
Jim Newman was a bit ‘extra’ in his onesie:
Comedian Matteo Lane really enjoyed his pasta:
Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughn showed off their “White Lotus” fandom:
Quincy looked royal in white:
View this post on Instagram