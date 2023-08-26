Uncle Jessie, No! ‘Fuller House’ Star Dons Birthday Suit!

Have mercy.

If you were an adult in the 80s and 90s, then you remember that John Stamos was often regarded as one of the hottest stars on television. The adjective “hot” is used interchangeably to describe his appearance or his distinguished resume.

Advertisement

The Full House actor celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, August 19th, and sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest Instagram snap showing him in his… birthday suit…

Oh, yes. The 2x Primetime Emmy Nominee and 1x People’s Choice Winner has successfully graduated from DILF to GILF and, honestly, good for him!

Let’s take a look at the juicy evidence.

Advertisement

A jewelry maker, author, singer and Broadway actor, Stamos also has claim to fame with starring roles in ER, Fuller House, General Hospital, Glee, Grandfathered and You.

The photo above was reportedly taken by his wife, Vampire Diaries actress Caitlin McHugh. The couple married in 2018 and currently have one son together.

Happy belated birthday, John!

Advertisement

What do you think of Mr. Stamos in the buff? Does he still have it? Comment and let me know!

Source: People