‘Uncoupled’ Gets Second Season, At Showtime After Netflix Cancellation

Coupled again! Just days after Netflix cancelled “Uncoupled,” starring Neil Patrick Harris, Showtime has swooped in and breathed new life into the series. As previously reported by People Magazine,

“The show was picked up by Showtime as part of its new content strategy amid its integration into Paramount+ later this year, according to Deadline. Ahead of the move, Showtime is working to refocus on content around three areas: Complex characters, franchises and metro cultures or diverse programming, the last of which Uncoupled would fall under.”

 

Uncoupled became sort of an anomaly in the queer community with social media savaging the NYC set comedy-drama yet the show scored a 76% rotten tomatoes score and hit the Netflix top ten at number three. Many in the queer community – myself included – enjoyed the show and are looking forward to having that cliffhanger ending answered.

The show centered on Michael (NPH), reentering the gay dating scene after being dumped by his partner of almost twenty years.

 

 

 

 

 

 

What about you Instincters? Gonna be watching season two on Netflix? What should Michael do? Take Collin back?

  1. I’m glad for the continued LGBTQ representation on TV. Here’s hoping the writers give us more of the other principal characters. I thought the show’s biggest miss was barely developing NPH’s co-stars.

