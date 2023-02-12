‘Uncoupled’ Gets Second Season, At Showtime After Netflix Cancellation

Coupled again! Just days after Netflix cancelled “Uncoupled,” starring Neil Patrick Harris, Showtime has swooped in and breathed new life into the series. As previously reported by People Magazine,

“The show was picked up by Showtime as part of its new content strategy amid its integration into Paramount+ later this year, according to Deadline. Ahead of the move, Showtime is working to refocus on content around three areas: Complex characters, franchises and metro cultures or diverse programming, the last of which Uncoupled would fall under.”

Thank you @Showtime for picking up #Uncoupled. We are looking forward to more @ActuallyNPH booty on the screen and picking up from that cliffhanger 🙏🏽 — Mikey Morfin (@mikeym0rfin) February 11, 2023

Uncoupled became sort of an anomaly in the queer community with social media savaging the NYC set comedy-drama yet the show scored a 76% rotten tomatoes score and hit the Netflix top ten at number three. Many in the queer community – myself included – enjoyed the show and are looking forward to having that cliffhanger ending answered.

The show centered on Michael (NPH), reentering the gay dating scene after being dumped by his partner of almost twenty years.

Thank god for @Showtime picking up #Uncoupled … we all know @netflix makes dumb decisions. So showtime do you wanna make it right even more so with the gays? Help us finish out @sense8 that would be great!!! Huge fan following. — Justin Marlon (@justmarlon90) February 12, 2023

Netflix and Showtime traded Neil Patrick Harris in exchange for Andrew Scott. Which show are you most excited about? #Ripley starring Andrew Scott or #Uncoupled season 2? pic.twitter.com/t4EHBs62fx — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) February 11, 2023

@Showtime thank you for giving us a season 2 of #Uncoupled . We owe you🙌🏽💕 — femke 🌹 (@inlauvperry) February 11, 2023

