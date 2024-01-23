Undefeated, Out Flyweight Fighter Has Eyes Peeled to Instagram

Where in the world is Jeffrey Molina?

The MMA fighter was last seen in the octagon in June 2022 when he pulled off a split-decision victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov. Since then, the 26-year-old originally hailing from New Jersey has rehabbed a hand injury, worked as an interviewer at a smaller MMA promotion and attempted to gain his credit as a grappler – with his last bout being in July 2023.

Molina was undefeated as an amateur Flyweight competitor and currently boasts a 4-0 record with UFC. So, why hasn’t he been placed on the preliminary card in almost 2 years?

Oh… Because he’s chilling somewhere tropical with his boyfriend, Michael Kull. Here’s photo proof!

Don’t they look cute together? And, most importantly, happy together?

The duo currently run solo OnlyFan accounts, but often mix it up together on screen.

Kull is a member of The United States Air Force. Jeffrey Molina is a brown belt in BJJ and was previously hailed with the Fight of the Night accolade with UFC. Talk about power couple! I’d hate to get between these two… or would I?

Jeffrey is also credited as the first openly bisexual male competitor on the UFC roster. Due to unfortunate circumstances, the rising MMA fighter was forced to come out after a private video featuring him and a previous partner leaked on the internet.

Here’s hoping that something so simple as sexual orientation wasn’t enough to have Jeffrey removed from his contract with UFC. As a gay man myself AND a fan of UFC, I’m waiting and willing to root him on the next time he squares up with an opponent.

Until then, enjoy your time with Mr. Kull!