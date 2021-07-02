Underwood Brings It To The Gays And Stuns In New Photoshoot

Controversial ex-Bachelor Colton Underwood might have struggled for years with his sexuality but now that he is proudly out he knows a thing or two about being a gay man. Releasing a series of black and white photos, many of which are shirtless, Underwood knows what the gays want. If the objective or goal of the photoshoot was to rehab his image and start getting support from the queer community, it just might work!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQyf8JjpoB5/

The photos taken at the home of Nicola Formichetti were shot by Damon Baker. Formichetti released the photos on his Instagram. The photo succeeds in showing Underwood in a different light. One photo is almost a mirror image of gay icon George Michael. Another has him standing naked holding a leather jacket in a way so as not to give away the goods!

Whether or not you are a fan of Underwood, the photos are beautifully shot and Underwood is HOT. Underwood came out publicly in April on Good Morning America, after competing on The Bachelorette and then becoming The Bachelor. Underwood has spoken at length about the struggles with sexuality telling Robin Roberts,

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood will soon be seen in a new Netflix show that chronicles his coming-out journey, alongside Gus Kenworthy acting as his “guide.” Saying that the reactions from the queer community are mixed, would be putting it nicely.

However, no one is as forgiving as the gay community especially when it comes to how, when, and why people come out. So, maybe there is hope for Underwood. These photos are a great start, hey I am starting to like him a tiny bit more!