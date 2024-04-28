(Un)Dressed For Success, Down On The Farm + More Eye Candy

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Levi Conely exploring the desert outside Las Vegas.
Gustavo said ‘bye winter’ and ‘hello’ to Central Park:
Dani Garrido was making plans:
Derrick Henry was down on the farm:
Antony Tran found his light:
Luke Evans bathed in gold:
Ivan celebrated 20 years in Alaska:
Guto Bahia got his Coachella on:
Kevin Carnell twerked it out:
Behind the scenes look at Aaron Taylor Johnson and his abs shooting his latest ad spot:
Anthony was being a big bear at Big Bear Lake:
Trevor LaPaglia dressed for success:
Kevin Davis weighed in:
Houston Scott got up close:
Rich Burns enjoyed the view (and so did we):
News guy Karl Schmid enjoyed his Sunday vibes:
Brock O’Hurn wore sandals:
Winston Rice-Herrington was down for tennis:
Wyatt Cushman got wet:
Elliott Norris liked what he saw: