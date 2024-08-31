Union J Singer Remembers Late Fiancé After Tragic Accident

I can’t imagine the feeling of loss Jaymi Hensley is feeling right now. My heart truly breaks for him and his family.

Jaymi, who became famous for his participation in The X Factor UK, tragically lost his fiancé Oliver Marmon, age 33, mere weeks before the beautiful couple were destined to tie the knot. Originally examined as a murder investigation, authorities in England deemed the August 11 unfortunate event as a sad accident.

Jaymi and Oliver, who worked as a hair stylist, were together nearly 15 years.

Less than three weeks later, the pop singer has released a touching tribute to social media.

Losing my husband is quite literally one of my biggest fears. Again, I feel this story deeply in my heart.

Hensley, age 34, participated in season nine of The X Factor UK in 2012. He was a founding member of the boy band Union J, who placed fourth in the competition. Since leaving the show, Union J has released four top 10 singles in England, three albums and an EP. Hensley left the group in 2023 citing mental health awareness.

Since leaving Union J, Jaymi has dived back into reality TV with Celebrity Coach Trip and currently works in musical theater.

Here’s hoping these new adventures keep his mind busy during this difficult time.

Source: Metro News